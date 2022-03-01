Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,955 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 43.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natus Medical by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $950.11 million, a PE ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

