Voya Investment Management LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

