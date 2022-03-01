396 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Amdocs by 144.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

About Amdocs (Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.