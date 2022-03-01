396 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Amdocs by 144.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.
About Amdocs (Get Rating)
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
