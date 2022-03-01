Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

