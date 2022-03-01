Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 846.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SF opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

