Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 2,409 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

