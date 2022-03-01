Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INBK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $481.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

