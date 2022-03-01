Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 71,019 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $22,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WPP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in WPP by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WPP by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.2505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $671.25.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

