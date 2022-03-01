Comparing AppLovin (APP) & Its Competitors

AppLovin (NYSE: APP – Get Rating) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AppLovin to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AppLovin alerts:

This table compares AppLovin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion $35.45 million 829.83 AppLovin Competitors $8.27 billion $2.24 billion 57.49

AppLovin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AppLovin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 AppLovin Competitors 1017 4190 8886 278 2.59

AppLovin presently has a consensus price target of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 79.99%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 35.35%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.93% 0.87% AppLovin Competitors -8.42% -9.91% -2.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppLovin beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.