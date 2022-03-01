$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.94. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $75.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

