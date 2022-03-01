Credit Suisse Group Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $181.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $136.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.78. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.