BMO Capital Markets Lowers salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.54.

Shares of CRM opened at $210.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,959 shares of company stock worth $41,240,700. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

