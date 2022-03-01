StockNews.com Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.88.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.33%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,620 shares of company stock worth $589,361. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,635 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,659,000 after buying an additional 168,823 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.