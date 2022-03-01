Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.22) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 404 ($5.42).

LON FXPO opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.25) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 135.91 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($6.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £985.95 million and a P/E ratio of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 313.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In related news, insider James North acquired 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800.40 ($14,491.35).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

