Aviva (LON:AV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 468 ($6.28) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, February 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.84) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 490.50 ($6.58).

LON AV opened at GBX 419.80 ($5.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market capitalization of £15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 411.61.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

