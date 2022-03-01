Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,074 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Donegal Group worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGICA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $3,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 85.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 45,311 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGICA opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

