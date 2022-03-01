Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.49 Million Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,217,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $25,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 315,629 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $6,597,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after acquiring an additional 201,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of MGNX opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $572.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 63.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

