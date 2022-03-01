Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.23 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $25,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $570.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.