JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.87 ($27.94).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($30.90) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

DEC stock opened at €25.22 ($28.34) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €23.31 and a 200-day moving average of €23.07. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($41.46).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

