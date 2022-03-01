International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.95) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 204.85 ($2.75).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 151.50 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.55. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.