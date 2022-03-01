Barclays Raises Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 630

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Pearson to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.48) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.92) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.39) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 705 ($9.46).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 666.80 ($8.95) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 617.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 658.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other Pearson news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.76), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,799,180.16).

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.