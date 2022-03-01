The Mission Group’s (TMG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of TMG stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £53.70 million and a PE ratio of 64.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.09. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 54 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.23).
About The Mission Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.