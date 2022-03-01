The Mission Group’s (TMG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of TMG stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £53.70 million and a PE ratio of 64.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.09. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 54 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.23).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

