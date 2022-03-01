Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €156.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($175.28) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($173.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €166.30 ($186.85).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €152.70 ($171.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €130.10 ($146.18) and a twelve month high of €163.35 ($183.54). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €152.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €147.70.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

