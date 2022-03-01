Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $75,058.75 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00.

VRTX stock opened at $230.02 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.43 and its 200-day moving average is $204.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

