Insider Selling: CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth $54,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth $511,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CSG Systems International by 108,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in CSG Systems International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in CSG Systems International by 95.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

