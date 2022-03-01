Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CAO David M. Sheffield Sells 1,006 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.
Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
