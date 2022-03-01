Holdings L.P. Valueact Acquires 49,102 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,788.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.95 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

