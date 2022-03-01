Insider Buying: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Purchases 4,550 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.76 per share, with a total value of $199,108.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

SMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.