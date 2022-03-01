Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $1,429,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,468,600.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,430,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,419,400.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,340,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

