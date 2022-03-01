iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 501.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after purchasing an additional 683,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.