Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $156.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.79. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.55 and a 12 month high of $326.15.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.