Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,128 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

