Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Shares in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 754.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

