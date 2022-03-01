CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CRH by 33.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

CRH stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

