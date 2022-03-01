HighTower Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 29.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 31.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of APPF opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $169.92. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.50.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppFolio (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.