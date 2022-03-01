HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2.47%.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

