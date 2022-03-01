HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,382 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.28%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.