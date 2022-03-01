HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 393,049 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after buying an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,431,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,118,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

