Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 166,547 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,547 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $904.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

