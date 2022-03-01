Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,800 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 343,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 116,356 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

