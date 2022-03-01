Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in REV Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of REVG opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $879.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.32. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

