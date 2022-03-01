Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Holdings Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

SALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

