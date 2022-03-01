Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 324,985 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 117.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taseko Mines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taseko Mines by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 44.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at about $649,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $538.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

TGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

