Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 934,100 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) by 300.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

