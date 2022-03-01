Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $818.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $238,750.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,028,551 shares of company stock worth $15,488,228. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.