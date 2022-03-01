Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $455.84 million, a P/E ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.