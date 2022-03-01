Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

