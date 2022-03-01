FY2025 EPS Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARNA. Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

ARNA opened at $94.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

