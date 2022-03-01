J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.