Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CPX opened at C$38.95 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.31 and a 1 year high of C$45.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

